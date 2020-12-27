Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.37). Express reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 452.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 1,222,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

