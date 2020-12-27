Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Equillium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 156,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,064. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 36.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter worth $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter worth $331,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

