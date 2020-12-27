Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $150.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.11 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $149.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $597.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $598.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $607.64 million, with estimates ranging from $605.16 million to $609.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,753 shares of company stock worth $2,225,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after buying an additional 176,480 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock remained flat at $$62.64 on Tuesday. 92,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

