Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.10 Million

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce sales of $226.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.20 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $884.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.35 million to $896.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $910.45 million, with estimates ranging from $894.72 million to $931.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

BKU traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. 192,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

