Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,148 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

