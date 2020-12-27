Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.82.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $260.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 159.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

