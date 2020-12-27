Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $260.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 159.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Story: Balance Sheet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.