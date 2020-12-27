Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 17,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,674. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 76,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $57,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,041 shares of company stock worth $221,322. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

