Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

