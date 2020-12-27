Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report $33.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.52 million to $34.50 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $114.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.57 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.39 million, with estimates ranging from $141.49 million to $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NSTG traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 168,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,097. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $75.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

