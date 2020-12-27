Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 145,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $901.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

