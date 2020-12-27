Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.11. Intel posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. 11,865,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,394,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.