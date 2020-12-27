Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post $1.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $2.30 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $4.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $50.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

