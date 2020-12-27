Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.75). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 139.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,189. The company has a market cap of $351.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

