Zacks: Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $55.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $55.43 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $246.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $247.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $287.43 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 303,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,712. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -397.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

