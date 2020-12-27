Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $75.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $61.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $452.93 million, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $476.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,308. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

