Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.79. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,796. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 94.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

