Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oragenics.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oragenics (OGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.