Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.78 Million

Equities analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report sales of $346.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.21 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $252.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NTGR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 115,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,638. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $564,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,146.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,953 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

