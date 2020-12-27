Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.80). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock worth $352,494. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 286,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.