Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

