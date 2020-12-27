Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post -$2.40 EPS

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.07). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($10.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($9.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $179.23 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.