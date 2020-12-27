Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post -$2.40 EPS

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.07). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($10.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($9.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $179.23 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.