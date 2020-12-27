YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $39,018.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00125460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00190449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00627251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00327044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00088203 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

