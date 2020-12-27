Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Yiren Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,521,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

