Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Yiren Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.70.
Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.
