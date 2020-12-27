Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xperi worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xperi by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after buying an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 486,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

