XIO Price Reaches $0.28 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $551,676.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000172 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,005,292 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.