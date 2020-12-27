Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $113.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 121.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1,799.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,324 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 385,446 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 284.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock remained flat at $$141.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,167,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

