Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Xerox worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 75.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 54.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 150,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $2,809,934.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XRX opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

