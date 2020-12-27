Wrapped BNB One Day Volume Tops $90,786.00 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $60.68 million and $90,786.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $30.52 or 0.00113200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00119819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00595691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00146575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00324035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00084382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00052819 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,988,091 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

