Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,102,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 268.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 333,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $68,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

