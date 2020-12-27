WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Head-To-Head Analysis

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.65 million 3.57 $8.19 million ($3.20) -1.89 Data Storage $8.48 million 2.12 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

WISeKey International has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Data Storage 3.06% 15.28% 3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WISeKey International and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

