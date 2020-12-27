WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.35. 5,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

