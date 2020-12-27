WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.66. 6,587 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund makes up 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

