Wing (WING) Market Cap Tops $12.62 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Wing has a total market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $876,155.00 worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be bought for about $14.24 or 0.00053000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00189410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00620352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,385,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,690 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

