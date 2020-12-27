William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Quidel in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.35.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $197.49 on Friday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.74.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after buying an additional 219,881 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 49.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

