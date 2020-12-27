WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid pandemic-induced crisis. The comany's consumer packaging business is gaining from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to gain from improved box shipment as well as increased demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company is taking steps to align supply with current demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. Furthermore, the company will also reap the benefits of strategic capital projects in its mill and converting systems, which will contribute to its EBITDA performance by reducing operating costs. WestRock’s strong liquidity position will stoke growth.”

Get WestRock alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 383,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.