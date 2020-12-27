Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.15 to $1.05 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

