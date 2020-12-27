Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.15 to $1.05 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.31.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.