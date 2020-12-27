Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 53,165 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Falcon Minerals worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

