Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 11,064 Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $29.98 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

