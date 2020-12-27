Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $307,000 Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $172.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.81.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

