Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $295,000 Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 74.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Anterix were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in Anterix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $7,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $600,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

