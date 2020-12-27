Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 55,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

