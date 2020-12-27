Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,802 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NATR opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.