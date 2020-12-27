WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches Market Cap of $30.29 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00617298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00088696 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

