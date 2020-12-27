Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 482.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,061.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,980 shares of company stock worth $3,086,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

