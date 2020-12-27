Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$139.25 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

