Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Financial Comparison

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $6.67 million 57.96 -$26.48 million ($0.94) -9.63 Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -321.08% -95.50% -82.75% Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vuzix and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 3 0 2.75 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 36.46%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vuzix has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Technologies beats Vuzix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others. The company is also developing a binocular AR smart glasses product that provides the user a live, direct, or indirect view of a real-world environment. Its AR wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses or attach to a head worn mount to view, record, and interact with video and digital content, such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. In addition, the company offers an app store on its Website, which enables users to download and purchase applications, including third party applications; applications that provide the benefits of smart glasses to users; and Vuzix Remote Assist that offers remote telepresence capabilities. Further, it provides waveguide optics and design reference kits; custom and engineering solutions; and defense and security products. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to enterprise and end users, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value-added resellers, and Web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD dietary products and nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers hemp related, health and wellness, and consumable products. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

