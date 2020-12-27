Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after acquiring an additional 231,723 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. 613,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,391. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

