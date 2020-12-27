Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.73.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. 613,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,391. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
