Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 345 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FAN opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Volution Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.67.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 16,704 shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £33,408 ($43,647.77). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

