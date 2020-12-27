Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of VIR opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

