Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.17. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,628,284 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 15.91%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

